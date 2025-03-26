Suspect armed robber fatally shot by South Gate police in Walnut Park
An investigation is underway following a shooting involving South Gate police officers that left an armed robbery suspect dead in Walnut Park.
-
The 30+ absolute best deals to shopPromoted By NBC Select Deals
-
Community rallies behind East LA charter school, mariachi program facing closure
The KIPP Sol Academy in East Los Angeles is fighting to remain open after the Los Angeles Unified School District slated it to close.
-
Driver in wrecked car traveling recklessly on 101 Freeway in San Fernando Valley
A driver whom police were trying to stop for reckless driving sparked a high-speed pursuit along the freeways in San Fernando Valley.
-
High-speed pursuit driver crashes stolen utility van in Santa monica
Police were chasing a vehicle in LA County on Wednesday.