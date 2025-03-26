News

Top news of the day
South Gate 11 mins ago

Suspect armed robber fatally shot by South Gate police in Walnut Park

An investigation is underway following a shooting involving South Gate police officers that left an armed robbery suspect dead in Walnut Park.

