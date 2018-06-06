Glen 'Big Baby' Davis Facing Felony Charge

File Photo: Glen "Big Baby" Davis with the Los Angeles Clippers on February 19, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Glen "Big Baby" Davis, who last played for the LA Clippers in 2015 and won an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008, was arrested and charged with one felony count of assault by means of force to produce great bodily injury on Wednesday per the LA District Attorney's office.

The 32-year-old former professional basketball player was involved in a fight outside a West Hollywood nightclub in May where he "beat the living hell out of a man" according to TMZ, who first reported the felony charge.

TMZ also reported that the other man in the fight suffered facial fractures, among other injuries, and had to be hospitalized following the fight.

Earlier in 2018, the former Boston Celtics forward was arrested in a hotel in Maryland with more than 126 grams of marijuana and $92,000 in cash. He was charged with seven counts of drug possession and distribution.

Davis is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday for the felony assault charge.