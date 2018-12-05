Graffiti Makes Shooting Threat, Uses Swastika at CSU Northridge

Graffiti discovered in a bathroom on the campus of Cal State University Northridge seemingly threatened a school shooting at Sierra Hall on Dec. 12, 2018.

NBC4 obtained a photo of the graffiti, which also featured a swastika, which is a symbol most commonly associated with Nazi and white supremacist groups.

Cal State Northridge issued a statement in response to the graffiti:

"CSUN is aware of the hateful and offensive graffiti in Sierra Hall. CSUN Police are investigating this use of hateful language and symbols and threat against our community. We are working to remove this offensive graffiti immediately. CSUN condemns this graffiti in the strongest possible terms."

Cal State Northridge Campus Police confirmed the threat was about a school shooting on Dec. 12, 2018 and that an investigation was ongoing. Campus police also said that swastika graffiti was also found on campus last week, but police were not connecting the two incidents at this stage of the investigation.

The graffiti was discovered in the mens' bathroom at Sierra Hall.