Bomb Squad Declares Placentia Goodwill Safe After Grenade Found in Donation

By City News Service

    Evacuations were prompted on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 at a Goodwill in Placentia after a grenade was found in a donation.

    A grenade was found in a box of donated items dropped off Wednesday at a Placentia Goodwill thrift store, prompting evacuations and a bomb squad response.

    Officers responded about 2:15 p.m. to the store in a shopping center at 1101 E. Imperial Highway after employees sorting through the items in the box found the device, according to Placentia police Sgt. Adam Gloe.

    "Officers spoke with the Goodwill employees, who stated that an elderly female dropped off a box of donations and left," Gloe said.

    Surrounding business in the shopping center were evacuated and a sheriff's bomb squad was called in, according to Gloe, who said the bomb squad retrieved the grenade it and removed it from the premises.

    The area was declared safe around 4 p.m., Gloe said.

