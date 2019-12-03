The Griffith Observatory and nearby hiking trails are pictured with downtown Los Angeles in the background.

What to Know The Griffith Parkline will run Saturdays and Sundays, making stops throughout Griffith Park

The free shuttle connects with the DASH and Metro system

A free weekend shuttle with stops at attractions in Los Angeles' Griffith Park will begin operations this weekend.

The Griffith Parkline will make 12 stops throughout the 4,300-acre park. The system has five shuttles that stop at the LA Zoo, Travel Town, Griffith Observatory, Autry Museum, Greek Theatre and other locations.

Scroll down for a full list of stops and route map.

It will connected to the DASH bus system and Metro stops in and around the park.

The Saturday-Sunday service begins this weekend.