What to Know About Griffith Park's Free Parkline Shuttle When It Rolls Out This Weekend

The Griffith Parkline will make 12 stops throughout the 4,300-acre park, including the Autry Museum, Travel Town and Observatory

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Jonathan Lloyd/NBCLA
    The Griffith Observatory and nearby hiking trails are pictured with downtown Los Angeles in the background.

    What to Know

    • The Griffith Parkline will run Saturdays and Sundays, making stops throughout Griffith Park

    • The free shuttle connects with the DASH and Metro system

    A free weekend shuttle with stops at attractions in Los Angeles' Griffith Park will begin operations this weekend.

    The Griffith Parkline will make 12 stops throughout the 4,300-acre park. The system has five shuttles that stop at the LA Zoo, Travel Town, Griffith Observatory, Autry Museum, Greek Theatre and other locations.

    Scroll down for a full list of stops and route map.

    It will connected to the DASH bus system and Metro stops in and around the park.

    The Saturday-Sunday service begins this weekend.

    This map shows stops and a route map for the Griffith Parkline shuttle.
    Photo credit: City of Los Angeles

