Hawaii Volcano Warning Upgraded to Red, Major Eruption Could Be Imminent

The Hawaiian volcano that forced evacuations, spewing lava and noxious fumes into communities was said to have increased in intensity Tuesday, as the U.S. Geological Survey warned that a major eruption was imminent.

The U.S. Geological Survey upgraded the warning from orange to red Tuesday afternoon, saying ash from the Halemaumau crater had been rising nearly continuously. USGS' website says the red designation means, "major volcanic eruption is imminent, underway, or suspected with hazardous activity both on the ground and in the air."

The upgraded warning comes a week after the molten lava destroyed at least 26 homes in the Leilani Estates area on the Big Island. Thousands are still under evacuation orders.

Shocking images of lava spilling onto roads, and fissures expanding in the earth emerged as reports of toxic gas plagued residents.

Geologists warn that if Kilauea blows its top, the volcano could hurl ash and boulders miles into the sky. (Published Monday, May 14, 2018)

"At any time, activity may become more explosive, increasing the intensity of ash production and producing ballistic projectiles near the vent," the U.S.G.S. said in a statement.

