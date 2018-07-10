Pink Alert: Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Coming to SoCal

It's adorable, it's yummy, it's coming back to Southern California!

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is continuing its Southern California tour this Saturday, July 14.

The cute food truck will be making various stops, with it's last SoCal summer appearance on Saturday, July 28.

Not only does the Kitty cafe have new dates, but is also featuring four new goodies: Giant Hello Kitty Chef Cookie, Lunchbox with Confetti Popcorn, Hello Kitty Plush Toy, and Petit Fours Box Set.

The bright pink truck will be seen at Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance (Saturday, July 14, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.), ComiCON (Saturday, July 19-22) and Westfield Culver City (Saturday, July 28, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.).

Since it's debut in October 2014, "the cafe on wheels has delighted thousands of fans from all over the U.S."

Once the Hello Kitty Cafe leaves SoCal, the truck will make stops in Portland, Denver and Washington D.C., as it continues its U.S. tour.

For updates on the pink truck, click here.