Hollywood Event With Rapper Phora Results in Stampede

Rapper Phora is mobbed by a crowd at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue in Hollywood on Oct. 8, 2018.

Several people were injured Monday night in a stampede at a crowded event for rapper Phora at the famous intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue in Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Security was hired for the event, but the LAPD said the hired hands were unable to handle the crush of people that turned up to see the rapper originally from Anaheim, and police were asked to respond at 9:15 p.m.

The crowd started stampeding over people and injuries occurred as a result of the mayhem.

Newschopper4 Bravo flew over the scene and noted that Highland Avenue was temporarily shut down between Hollywood Boulevard and Yucca Street.

In addition to the LAPD, the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene, but details on the number of people injured and the severity of the injuries were unknown.

At approximately 10:15 p.m., Phora, whose real name is Marco Anthony Archer, exited a local business and was immediately mobbed by fans holding up camera phones. The rapper proceeded to enter a vehicle and leave the scene.