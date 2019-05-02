'My Bed's on Fire': Neighbors Rush to Rescue Woman After an Alarming Phone Call

A woman pulled from her burning home was hospitalized after the rescue in Camarillo. Toni Guinyard reports for Today in LA on Thursday May 2, 2019.

A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after neighbors pulled her from a burning home early Thursday in Ventura County.

The race to rescue her began around 1 a.m. when she called Roald Olson and his wife.

"She said, 'My bed's on fire,'" said Olson.

Olson's wife ran to check on the woman and could see flames as soon as she stepped outside, he said. He called 911, then joined other neighbors to help pull the woman from the residence.

The victim was outside the home and in full cardiac arrest when paramedics arrived. They performed CPR, reviving her before she was transported to a hospital.

Details about how the fire started were not immediately available.