US Temporarily Closes Busiest US-Mexico Border Crossing in Calif.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen will visit Border Field State Park Tuesday, where United States troops are reinforcing the border due to thousands of Central American migrants on the southern side.

The seaside park where Nielsen will speak sits at the very southwest corner of the United States, with the Pacific Ocean to the west and Mexico's Playa de Tijuana to the south.

For nearly two weeks, thousands of migrants have made their way by foot and bus from the southern border of Mexico to Tijuana, where many are living in overcrowded shelters until they can seek asylum from the United States.

In response to the caravan of migrants, the Department of Defense sent about 5,800 active duty, reserve and National Guard forces, including 1,100 Camp Pendleton-based Marines, to span the Southern border to assist CBP.

Nielsen will on Tuesday brief the media on these efforts to secure the border.

U.S. Marine Lt. Dustin Pavlick said his platoon of about 45 Marines was working on "construction and reinforcing this obstacle to support the mission of Customs and Border Protection."

"Our priority right now is to get a half a mile of wire on this wall," he said while giving NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 a look into their efforts near the San Ysidro Port of Entry on Monday.

On Monday, CBP temporarily shut down all northbound lanes into the U.S. at the San Ysidro POE so troops could position moveable barriers due to a report that a group of Central American migrants was trying to rush the border, according to CBP.

Though no activity materialized, the agency said the closure at the nation's busiest border crossing was needed.

Nielsen praised the efforts on Twitter saying, "@CBP and @DeptofDefense appropriately responded by blocking the lanes, deploying additional personnel and seeking assistance from other law enforcement and federal assets."

The tweet was accompanied by a photo showing a line of helmeted border patrol agents carrying shields.

San Ysidro is the border’s busiest crossing, with about 110,000 people entering the U.S. every day. That traffic includes some 40,000 vehicles, 34,000 pedestrians and 150 to 200 buses.

President Donald Trump tweeted a photo Monday of the border fence at Border Field State Park covered in concertina wire with the message, "No climbers anymore under our Administration!"

Images captured last week showed migrants, in celebration that they reached the U.S. border, scale that same fence and walk or sit atop it.

About a dozen migrants stood on the sand on the U.S. side of the fence before eventually returning to the Mexico side. No arrests were made.

Border Field State Park has a long history and involves government entities on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico Border.

The Border Infrastructure Project is a fenced corridor between an older fence once constructed along the border and a new fence built in 2008 – 2009. It is owned by the federal Department of Homeland Security.

The DoD said the troops would not interact with migrants but would complete "border hardening" tasks, like using pieces of barbed wire, concrete roadblocks and rebar to create movable barriers that can be used to block lanes at the San Ysidro and Otay Mesa ports of entry.

Army Military Police are there to protect the Marines who are not armed and are prohibited from enforcing the law.

Analysts and the Pentagon estimate that the entire deployment operation could cost $200 million.

Meanwhile, tensions on the Mexican side of the border have built as nearly 3,000 migrants from the caravan poured into Tijuana in recent days, The Associated Press reported. And with U.S. border inspectors processing only about 100 asylum claims a day at Tijuana's main crossing to San Diego, they will likely be there for months while they seek asylum in the U.S.

Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum has called the migrants' arrival an "avalanche" that the city is ill-prepared to handle, calculating that they will be in Tijuana for at least six months as they wait to file asylum claims. Gastelum has appealed to the federal government for more assistance to cope with the influx.

Some Tijuana residents supported the migrants, but others accused the migrants of being messy, ungrateful and a danger to Tijuana. On Sunday, about 400 Tijuana residents took to the streets in protest, waving Mexican flags and chanting "Out! Out!"

They also complained about how the caravan forced its way into Mexico, calling it an "invasion." And they voiced worries that their taxes might be spent to care for the group.

"We don't want them in Tijuana," protesters shouted.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

