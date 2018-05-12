Hundreds Protest in Opposition of Homeless Shelters in Koreatown

Rick Montanez reports from LA's Koreatown on the NBC4 News at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 12, 2018.

On Saturday, about 200 people showed up on the corner of Wilshire Avenue and Vermont Avenue in the heart of LA's Koreatown to protest Mayor Eric Garcetti's plan to build a temporary homeless shelter in the area.

The protesters voiced frustrations with the lack of communication ahead of the announcement and shared concerns about the proximity of the proposed shelter to schools and children.

"This is 2018," Helen Kim, who opposes the homeless shelter, said. "We need to be heard. There are methods of contacting our community."

A block away from the proposed site, NBC4 News spoke to several homeless people on Saturday.

"The community really needs to wake up and see what's going on," a homeless man who went by the name of "Stacey" said. "It's better to have people in shelters than out sleeping on the street."

"It's good the mayor is building a shelter," another homeless man who went by "Jay" told NBC4 News. "We need a shelter. We need to help these homeless people. We need to give them food. We need to give them shelter."

The Mayor's $20 million plan is called "A Bridge Home." It would build temporary shelters in each of the city's 15 council districts. The shelters are only expected to be standing for three years.