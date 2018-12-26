Homeless Encampment Stretches About 1.5 Miles in San Fernando Valley

Homeless encampment stretches over a mile in Lake Balboa. John Cádiz Klemack reports for NBC4 News at 6 p.m on Dec. 26, 2018. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018)

The homeless crisis is quite evident in a city like Los Angeles.

On many streets, you can see lines of tents and blankets for blocks, as the homeless community has set up to stay for the long haul. This is not only detrimental to the image of these neighborhoods, but it also puts in question the residents' safety.

Just outside the Hjelte Sports Center, people can see garbage everywhere, random documents, lease materials for cars and numbers that could possibly be credit scores are thrown all over the floor.

"I'm like, I'm shocked right now," said one Van Nuys resident.

Along Burbank boulevard between havenhurst and the 405, one can see a homeless encampment that stretches for about a mile and a half.

Residents who live nearby say they've seen the people who come in and out of here, some of them living in tree houses -- using titles like "mayor" and "governor."

And while it's not illegal to be homeless, residents argue the city isn't doing enough to enforce health and safety codes to push these encampments out and keep residents safe.

They worry the growth of homeless encampments will lead to a continued rise of crime in the San Fernando Valley.

"We can't even walk our dog, like honestly, through the streets," said another Van Nuys resident.

Residents are concerned about cleanliness, safety and the overall image of these streets in Los Angeles, especially those who find groups of homeless people outside their businesses and homes.