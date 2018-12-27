Goose Whisperer Releases 'Buddy,' the Bird Poisoned by Cocktail of Pills in Park

One of two Canada geese poisoned by pills was released Wednesday. Ted Chen reports for NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2018. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018)

A Canada goose poisoned by prescription medication that it found at an Orange County park is flying free after recovering at an animal care center.

Brian McDaniel rescued the sick goose after he found it wandering last week on street. He was there to open the crate Thursday and release the goose back into the wild in Huntington Beach.

Buddy, as McDaniel calls him, ate pills found at Carr Park. McDaniel called the Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center, where the bird was treated. The goose likely would have died without care, according to the center.

"His head an neck were rolling all over the place," McDaniel said. "It couldn't keep its head up. It started flapping its wings aggressively. I thought it was dying."

The pills scattered on the ground included sedatives, heart, anti-anxiety and anti-depressant medication.

McDaniel said he was happy to see a safe and happy Buddy take flight Wednesday. After McDaniel opened its crate on a lake shoreline, the goose appeared to wobble at first before confidently striding into the water and swimming away.

Police are looking for the person who discarded the medication, which included sedatives.

"It's discouraging to know people are that irresponsible," said wildlife manager Lisa Perrone. "Or, maybe they just don't think of the consequences."

The wildlife center continues to care for another bird poisoned by the medication.