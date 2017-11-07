A couple says what appeared to be large chunks of ice fell from the sky and through their roof late Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (Published Monday, Nov. 6, 2017)

FAA Investigating After Couple Says Chunks of Ice Damaged Roof of SoCal Home

Large chunks of ice crashed through the roof of a Southern California house Saturday night, leaving a hole in an upstairs bathroom ceiling.

Brandon Blanchard was outside his Chino home talking with neighbors when he heard what he said sounded like a bomb and felt like an earthquake. The family raced upstairs to find clear ice chunks on the bathroom floor and a hole in the ceiling.

No one was injured.

Federal Aviation Administration officials are attempting to determine whether the ice fell from an airplane. The Blanchards placed the chunks in plastic bags and stored the ice in their freezer.