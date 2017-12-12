School Janitor Arrested After Hidden Cellphone Discovered Inside Faculty Restroom - NBC Southern California
School Janitor Arrested After Hidden Cellphone Discovered Inside Faculty Restroom

Detectives haven’t found any evidence the man recorded students at the elementary school

By Whitney Irick

    A janitor was arrested last week after a hidden cellphone was found inside the faculty restroom of an Inland Empire elementary school.

    On Dec. 7, deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department investigated a report of a cellphone inside a faculty restroom at Los Amigos Elementary School.

    They found the cellphone and discovered it was intentionally placed to secretly record employees using the restroom, according to a news release.

    A nighttime custodian at the school named Jorge Diaz was detained for question. He was later arrested and booked for invasion of privacy.

    Investigators haven’t found any evidence locating Diaz to the recording of students, but their investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department at 909-477-2800.

