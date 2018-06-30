DJ LeMahieu #9 of the Colorado Rockies is congratulated by Trevor Story #27 of the Colorado Rockies after scoring on pass ball from third base during the fourth inning against pitcher Kenta Maeda #18 of the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on June 30, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

June Gloom.

The Los Angeles Dodgers offense stalled for the second game in a row, as they lost to the Colorado Rockies, 3-1, on Saturday evening at Dodger Stadium.

Following a 3-1 loss to Colorado on Friday, that saw the Dodgers lone run come on a solo shot by Justin Turner with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, the Dodgers were once again stymied by another Rockies' starter.

German Marquez did not allow a hit through the first five innings before he surrendered a solo shot to Enrqiue Hernandez in the top of the sixth.

It was the second straight game the Dodgers went hitless into the fifth inning or longer, and the second consecutive outing their only run came on a solo home run.

Both teams traded zeroes through the first three innings until D.J. LeMahieu led off the fourth inning with a double and scored two batters later on a passed ball that Yasmani Grandal should have caught for strike three.

Ian Desmond sent a slider from Dodgers' starter Kenta Maeda into the left field pavilion in the top of the fifth to give the Rockies a 2-0 lead.

After the Hernandez homer, Colorado tacked on an insurance run with an RBI single by Chris Iannetta in the top of the seventh.

Maeda (5-5), pitched well in defeat, allowing three runs on five hits with two walks and nine strikeouts in seven solid innings.

Marquez (6-8), outdueled the Japanese right-hander, allowing just one run on two hits with no walks and eight strikeouts in eight dominant innings.

Adam Ottavino worked the ninth for his second save of the season.

The Dodgers did not have an at-bat with a runner in scoring position until the bottom of the ninth with two outs. That's 17 and 2/3 innings without a runner reaching second base, and it occurred on a defensive indifference play.

The Dodgers finished the month of June of with a record of 17-9, and hit a franchise record 55 home runs, the most in any given month in team history.

They fell one homer shy of the all-time MLB record for home runs in the month of June (56), set by the 2017 Baltimore Orioles.

History Lesson:

On this date in 1962, Sandy Koufax threw the first of his four no-hitters, shutting down the New York Mets, 5-0, at Dodger Stadium.





Up Next:

The finale of the three-game series will feature a Sunday matinee between RHP Chad Bettis and RHP Ross Stripling at 1:10PM PST.

