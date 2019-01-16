Proud as a Peacock: KNBC Celebrates 70 Years It all began in Hollywood back in 1949.

KNBC-TV is celebrating 70 years in the news business this week.

It all began in Hollywood back in 1949. Four months after the station went on the air on Jan. 16, 1949, the 10-minute newscast featured the stories of the day in black and white. Viewers didn't even see the announcer’s face back then.

But that was 70 years ago. And in all those decades, we've come a long way. As journalism has transitioned from analog to digital, KNBC's storytelling methods have kept pace.

"Seventy years is, sort of, a history of television … and this station is a part of that history," KNBC President and General Manager Steve Carlston said.

Film was a cumbersome, time-consuming process where canisters had to be driven back to the station before footage could be spliced and then aired. Then came videotape followed by the digital revolution.

With today's technology, we’re able to broadcast with either a live truck or a full-sized camera, showing you the action as it happens.

The way news is gathered and presented may have changed over the last seven decades, but KNBC's mission remains exactly the same: Tell your stories and tell them well. Connect with your community and your world.