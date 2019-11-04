‘Ford v Ferrari’ Revs Up the Relationship that Redefined Racing

A high-octane drama that steers viewers into the world of one of motorsports legendary friendships. (Published Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019)

What to Know "Ford v Ferrari" is based on a true story.

The film stars Matt Damon and Christian Bale.

It opens nationwide Nov. 15.

There is a big competition in "Ford v Ferrari", but the focus of the film is not so much on the titular characters, but the friendship between Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and Ken Miles (Christian Bale).

Based on a true story, Ford Motor Company recruited Shelby, a former Le Mans winner, to build the ultimate race car that could beat Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. Health issues took Shelby out of the driver's seat, so he worked closely with Miles and their rag-tag team to develop a revolutionary car that bests a fleet of vehicles built by Italian racing legend Enzo Ferrari.

Miles and Shelby battle corporate red tape, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to get to the finish line. But their tireless efforts eventually take a toll.

The film is directed by James Mangold ("Logan", "Walk the Line") and was written by Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth ("Edge of Tomorrow", "Fair Game") and Jason Keller ("Escape Plan").

"Ford v Ferrari" stars Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Tracy Letts, and Josh Lucas. It opens nationwide November 15.