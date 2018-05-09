LAFC Dazzling in Attack as They Down Minnesota 2-0

It was a night of brilliant midweek soccer at the Banc of California Stadium as the Los Angeles Football Club returned to winning ways in a 2-0 victory against Minnesota United Football Club.

LAFC were still without injured striker Marco Ureña, who continues to recover from surgery after facial fractures suffered against the Seattle Sounders, but that did not stop Bob Bradley's men from producing a night of dazzling attacking football as they took all three points after Sunday's draw against Dallas.

The game got off to a hot start as both sides saw efforts clatter of the upright within just the opening seven minutes.

First it was LAFC's Diego Rossi who clung on to a beautifully weighted through ball by Eduardo Atuesta in the sixth minute, but Minnesota's Bobby Shuttlesworth did well to come off his line and cut the angle as Rossi's low shot to the far post hit the woodwork.

Just one minute later, Minnesota returned the favor at the other end of the pitch, Darwin Quintero taking out both Atuesta and Laurent Ciman as his left-footed effort kissed the post.

That would be one of the only Minnesota chances in the first half, though, as LAFC asserted control of the game, continually threatening as Carlos Vela led the line with Rossi and Latif Blessing given freedom to switch flanks out wide.

It would take until the 31st minute for LAFC to open the scoring, though, as Rossi danced into the left side of the Minnesota box and squared the ball. Minnesota's Francisco Calvo overcommitted and left a waiting Atuesta unmarked. The midfielder did not miss from eight yards out and slotted the ball into the back of the net to give the black and gold the 1-0 lead.

Minnesota looked to level just two minutes later, but Tyler Miller was quick off his line to snuff out the danger from an onrushing Miguel Ibarra.

Only six minutes later Mark-Anthony Kaye doubled the lead after Carlos Vela's deflected cross found Blessing inside the box. Blessing did well to flick the ball behind him to a waiting Kaye, whose side-footed volley just outside the six yard box made it 2-0.

Minnesota looked to cut the deficit in the waning minutes of the first half, but Walker Zimmerman put his body on the line, diving across the goal to head out Ibarra's near-post shot after Ibarra had rounded Miller.

The second half played out much like the first, LAFC continuing the onslaught and Minnesota only able to create half chances.

Carlos Vela found Blessing inside the box with a brilliant cross in the 77th minute, but Blessing could only head to Shuttlesworth.

The score would hold as LAFC picked up another win in its prolonged homestand.

