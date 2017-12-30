LAPD Officer Shot in 'Ambush-Style Attack': Police

A female LAPD officer was shot in the left thigh in what police called an "ambush style attack" in Downtown Los Angeles. Robert Kovacik reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. (Published Friday, Dec. 29, 2017)

A Los Angeles Police Department officer was shot in what police are calling an "ambush-style attack" Friday night in the Westlake District area of central Los Angeles.

The shooting was reported just before 10 p.m near 8th Street and Hartford Avenue. One person was taken into custody and police are searching for more suspects.

The officer suffered a single bullet wound to the left thigh and was taken to a nearby hospital. She is in stable condition.

The officer belonged to the LAPD Rampart Division, according to officials. Her partner was reportedly not hurt in the shooting and police said that no gunfire was exchanged.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

