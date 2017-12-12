LAPD Officer in Hospital After Suspected DUI Driver Crashes on the 405 Freeway - NBC Southern California
LAPD Officer in Hospital After Suspected DUI Driver Crashes on the 405 Freeway

By Oleevia Woo and Karla Rendon

    A suspected DUI driver hit a Los Angeles Police Department officer's vehicle Monday, Dec. 11 on the 405 Freeway.

    A Los Angeles Police Department officer was transported to a hospital Monday after a suspected DUI driver crashed into the officer and another vehicle on the 405 Freeway.

    The crash shut down all northbound freeway lanes that are south of Santa Monica Boulevard until further notice.

    According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at 11:47 p.m. near Sawtelle.

    The officer is in unknown condition and the driver was arrested for possibly driving under the influence.

