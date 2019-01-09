LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 15: School buses stand idle as all Los Angeles city schools are shut down in reaction to a threat on December 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. A bomb threat against LAUSD schools was sent to various members of the Los Angeles school board late last night, according to LAPD Chief Charlie Beck. Local authorities immediately notified the FBI. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

All You Want to Know About Looming Los Angeles Teachers Strike

For the first time since 1989, Los Angeles teachers could potentially go on strike Monday, leaving parents scrambling.

Teachers across the Los Angeles Unified School District, comprised of 600,000 students, could simply not show up Monday.

A labor contract dispute has fueled the discord between the district and United Teachers Los Angeles.

A meeting took place Wednesday morning, after the union rejected LAUSD's proposal Monday that would have added nearly 1,000 more librarians, counselors, and teachers.

Adults and children stand nearby as United Teachers Los Angeles union president Alex Caputo-Pearl, not shown, talks to reporters outside Los Angeles Unified School District headquarters, following a day of negotiations with the LAUSD Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. Teachers in the nation's second-largest school district will strike this week if there's no settlement in long-running contract negotiations that resumed with the superintendent and the head of the union coming to the table Monday in a last-ditch effort to avert a walkout in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

United Teachers Los Angeles President Alex-Caputo Pearl said he was shocked at the proposal, saying he was surprised the district had "so little to offer."

That did little to stymie many parents' frustrations with the potential strike, as plans were put in place to care for their children.

Some were left stunned that the school board voted to allow volunteers into the classroom without full background checks. The board initially said no to the idea, but changed its position Tuesday ahead.

"I would've thought the district would have learned its lessons from Miramonte and the millions of dollars you paid out in claims," Carl Petersen, who has two special-needs daughters within the LAUSD, said, referring to a LAUSD elementary school teacher convicted of sexually abusing students. "This is one of the reasons we have financial problems."

With criticism also came support.

Several GoFundMe accounts were started to help feed teachers and students if there were to be a strike, despite the district promising to feed everyone.

