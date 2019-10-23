How to Get Out of LAX With New Ride-Share Policy

Travelers get into vehicles at a ride app pickup location at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Photographer: Allison Zaucha/Bloomberg via Getty Images

For years, going to and from Los Angeles International Airport, or LAX, was a nightmare and required a loving, dear family member or a great friend--unless one wanted to splurge on a taxi service.

Then, Uber, Lyft and the ride-sharing companies came in to provide options that didn't require a family member or friend to show their love with airport pickups and drop-offs.

Unfortunately, getting into and out of LAX--at least partially due to the congestion caused by ride-share vehicles--became a bit more painful over time.

Starting Oct. 29, however, LAX has a new system for people exiting the airport called LAX-it, pronounced "LA Exit." Travelers using ride-shares and taxi services will still be able to get dropped off at LAX.

For people arriving at the airport, there will be a LAX-it shuttle outside baggage claim on level one that takes travelers to a lot where ride-share drivers and taxi drivers can get people out of the airport. Shuttles run every 3-5 minutes, according to the airport.

Travelers can also walk to the lot, which is located before Terminal 1. The location of the lot should also help calm traffic inside the airport.

