Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Boban Marjanovic defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The Clippers currently own Staples Center, the Lakers are just leasing.

Lou Williams scored 36 points and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated their roommates, the Los Angeles Lakers, 118-107, on Friday night at Staples Center.

It was the first meeting between the two co-tenants, and the shorthanded Lakers struggled in the fourth quarter without their superstar for the second straight game.

The Lakers led by as many as ten points in the second half, but the Clippers went on a 22-0 run to end the third quarter and start the fourth quarter, as they took a commanding 16-point lead with less than five minutes remaining.

LeBron James missed his second consecutive game with a strained left groin, and the youthful Lakers once again were unable to close out a game with a double-digit lead in the second half.

The Lakers relinquished a 15-point lead in the final seven minutes of Thursday night's loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Kyle Kuzma once again led the Lakers with a team-high 24 points in the loss.

Lonzo Ball had 19 points, five rebounds, and six assists, and Brandon Ingram had 17 points.

The Clippers lead the NBA in bench scoring and that's mostly in part to Williams who had a game-high 36 off the bench. In total, the Clips' bench scored 71 points, more than all five starters combined (47).

Montrezl Harrell chipped in 12 points for the Clippers and grabbed four rebounds as he continues to be a source of energy and excitement off the bench for L.A.

"His energy and his toughness, he knows his niche with each group," said Clippers head coach Doc Rivers about his undersized power forward. "When he plays with the second group, he knows exactly how to play with those guys. He has kind of figured it out, it is nice."

The Lakers are last in the NBA in free throw percentage, and their Achille's heel was prominent again on Friday night, as the Lake Show finished 24-for-35 from the line for a paltry 68 percent.

Los Angeles has now lost 22 of their last 25 games against the Clippers.

Notes and Next

LeBron James missed the game with a left groin strain, but was sitting at the end of the bench in street clothes. Rajon Rondo underwent successful surgery on his right ring finger to repair a torn ligament. JaVale McGee missed his seventh consecutive game with a respiratory infection. Lakers guard Josh Hart was ejected from the game in the fourth quarter after picking up two technical fouls.

