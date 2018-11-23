Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram, left, is congratulated, after scoring, by forwards Kyle Kuzma, center, and LeBron James during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Maybe it was the tryptophan.

LeBron James scored 22 points and the Los Angeles Lakers survived a sloppy game, defeating the Utah Jazz, 90-83, on Friday night at Staples Center.

The Thanksgiving hangover was evident early as both teams got off to a slow and sluggish start as they went into the intermission tied 38-38. The 76 total combined points was among the lowest scored in a half in the NBA this season.

The 38 points scored by the Lakers was their lowest point total in half this season, however, the 38 points they allowed to Utah was a season-low as well.

The low-scoring affair was sloppy from start to finish as both teams combined to commit 43 turnovers.

Two days after committing 15 turnovers in a victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Lakers turned the ball over a season-high 24 times in the win over the Jazz.

Both teams combined to shoot 11-for-46 from beyond the arc.

James finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists. Brandon Ingram had a game-high 24 points for the Lakers and JaVale McGee had 12. No other Laker scored in double figures.

Joe Ingles led the Jazz with 16 points and eight rebounds. Rudy Gobert chipped in 13 points and seven rebounds, and Alec Burks had 17 points off the bench in the loss.

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell left the game in the second quarter with rib contusion and did not return to the game.

The Lakers victory snapped a six-game losing streak against the Jazz overall, with their last win coming on April 13, 2016.

