TGR Foundation Helps Students Through College Admissions

Tiger Woods may be known for sinking putts on the golf course, but his foundation is helping kids prepare for college in Orange County. Adrian Arambulo reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on July 22, 2018. (Published Sunday, July 22, 2018)

While Tiger Woods challenges his legacy on the golf course, his legacy is being reaffirmed in Anaheim.

Woods established TGR Foundation in 1996 to provide underprivileged children with resources to help improve their college readiness. He later created TGR Learning Lab in Anaheim, which is not far from where he grew up.

The TGR Foundation has gone beyond teaching kids how to hit golf balls, with the Learning Lab teaching them how to launch rockets, build bridges and construct robots. The Learning Lab takes an emphasis in science and promotes fields such as engineering and technology.

Since its inception, the Learning Lab has helped more than 150,000 children.

Dr. Katherine Bihr, who opened the Learning Lab more than a decade ago, says that the staff wants the lab to be know as a safe haven.

Dr. Bihr says, "We really try to open folks up to the possibilities of who and what they can become, so they actually can make that connection and make those leaps."

Nearly all kids served at the Learning Lab are the first in their family to apply to college, with many living at or below the poverty level. Clearly, the Learning Lab aims to serve the underprivilaged.

The kids are empowered to go to college and are taught the in's and out's of the college application process.

Cianna Razo says that prior to becoming involved with the foundation, she would have never thought about applying to Georgetown.

"It makes it a lot more personal especially with the advisors I have," Razo says. "They are very kind. They are someone I can go to and approach. I don't feel scared to ask these questions."

Summer workshops are held where students can learn how to apply for financial aid, write college essays, interview with admission officers and even motivate and inspire the kids about the possibilities of higher education.

"We try to incorporate their families in the process, as well, and answer their questions, too," said Denisse Jover, senior program manager. "We want them to share this information, we want them to empower other students."