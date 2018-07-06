The Newport Beach Police Department tweeted about Linda O'Keefe's murder and releasing details about the case with the hope of solving the 45 year-old murder. (Published 50 minutes ago)

On July 6, 1973, 11-year-old Linda O'Keefe left for her Newport Beach home after a day at summer school.

She never made it back.

Linda's body was discovered the next day in the Back Bay area of Newport Harbor. Some 45 years later, her killer has not been found. The Newport Beach police department is hoping to change that.

The police department announced Thursday that it planned to live-tweet O'Keefe's final day and mysterioius dissapearence in real time using the hashtag #LindasStory.

It's likely the first time a police agency in the U.S. has given a case such treatment on social media, said Jennifer Manzella, a Newport Beach Police Department spokeswoman.

Manzella got the idea after an agency in Canada took a similar approach with a cold case of its own. When detectives approached her about revisiting the case on its anniversary, she saw Twitter as a perfect way to covey the volume of information in the case.

The tweets began at 7:45 a.m. Friday, exactly when Linda left for school 45 years ago. They will continue until mid-morning Saturday, when her body was discovered.

The early tweets are written in Linda's voice, as though she was writing in a diary. That tone will change, though, and some of the last tweets will contain a video overview of the homicide case as told by the detectives working it.

The police will also be releasing a new synthetically constructed snapshot of Linda's suspected killer. The department partnered with Parabon NanoLabs to make the snapshot using crime scene DNA from the case.

Linda usually biked to and from summer school, but on that day she got a ride to school from a teacher.

Witnesses say a turquoise van stopped next to Linda. At least two witnesses saw Linda talking to the driver of the van while standing beside its open passenger side door, police said.

If you are reading this on a web browser, you can scroll down for some of the highlights of #LindasStory so far. We will be adding to this throughout Friday and Saturday, so check back for updates. To see all the #LindasStory tweets, vistit @NewportBeachPD on Twitter.



