Linda O'Keefe was last seen alive on Friday July 6, 1973, when she was walking home from summer school in Orange County. Her body was discovered the following day in the Back Bay area.

It has 45 years since the last time 11-year-old Linda O’Keefe came home.

On Friday, July 6, 1973, Linda was abducted on her way home from summer school in Corona del Mar. Her body was found the following morning in the Back Bay area. Her killer was never found.

Decades later, the Newport Beach Police Department is hoping to reexamine the case and find justice for Linda.

"We have heard from a number of her friends from when she was in school and her death has touched so many people," said Jennifer Manzella, spokeswoman for the Newport Beach police. "They haven't forgotten about her and we haven’t either."



On Friday, the police department will be tweeting in Linda’s "voice" as they narrate the final hours of her life and reintroduce new evidence that could potentially find her killer.

The tweets will begin at 7:45 a.m., when Linda left for school until mid-morning Saturday, when her body was discovered.

"The tweets extend the period of time that Linda's story can be out there for people to relate to," Manzella said. "We want as many sets of eyes on that sketch as possible so somebody can recognize the face of a killer so we can get justice."



Evidence including photographs from the original investigation as well as a new Parabon Snapshot of the suspected killer will be tweeted out throughout the event. A Parabon Snapshot was previously used to used identify suspects in other high-profile cases -- most recently, the Golden State Killer case.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call Newport Beach Police Department's Cold Case Tip Line at 949-644-3669.

You can follow #LindasStory here.