A tanker truck spilled tar on the 210 Freeway late Monday, forcing an overnight closure of the road in the northern San Fernando Valley.

All lanes remained closed at 5:30 a.m. near Yarnell Street after about 2,000 gallons of hot tar coated lanes on the westbound side of the road. Some lanes are expected to reopen around 6 a.m.

The crash near the 210 and 5 freeway interchange was reported around midnight. The driver suffered minor injuries.

The tanker ended up on an embankment on the side of the freeway.

Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available. Witnesses told the CHP they saw the driver weaving across lanes before the crash.