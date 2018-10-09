Tanker Rollover Spills 2,000 Gallons of Tar on 210 Freeway in Sylmar - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Tanker Rollover Spills 2,000 Gallons of Tar on 210 Freeway in Sylmar

Lanes remained closed in the northern San Fernando Valley for hours after the midnight crash

By Jonathan Gonzalez and Jonathan Lloyd

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Kitchen Controversies
    Jonathan Gonzalez, KNBC-TV
    A tanker truck crash closed the westbound 210 Freeway Tuesday Oct. 9, 2018 in Sylmar.

    A tanker truck spilled tar on the 210 Freeway late Monday, forcing an overnight  closure of the road in the northern San Fernando Valley.

    All lanes remained closed at 5:30 a.m. near Yarnell Street after about 2,000 gallons of hot tar coated lanes on the westbound side of the road. Some lanes are expected to reopen around 6 a.m.

    The crash near the 210 and 5 freeway interchange was reported around midnight. The driver suffered minor injuries.

    The tanker ended up on an embankment on the side of the freeway.

    Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available. Witnesses told the CHP they saw the driver weaving across lanes before the crash. 

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices