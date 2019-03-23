Long Beach Police K-9 Sniffs Out Big Drug Stash

A routine traffic stop turned into a major drug bust on thanks to the help of a Long Beach Police K-9 unit on Thursday, police said.

Officers pulled over a vehicle near East 36th Street and Cherry Ave. for an unsafe lane change at 12:45 p.m. The driver of the car admitted to having drugs in the car, which led the officers to call in a K-9 named Abby, police say.

Abby located 15 bundles narcotics in the car. Fernando Montano, 30, Daisy Moya, 37, were taken into custody and booked on charges relating to possession and transport of a controlled substance, police said. They are being held on $1 million bail.

A search warrant was later issued for their home, where 32 more bundles of drugs and a handgun were found, police said.