Election Day Guide: Find Your June 4 Polling Place

What to Know Polls will be open Tuesday Nov. 6 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

As long as you're in line before 8 p.m., you can still vote

Use the ballot lookup tool below or visit the LA County elections division to find your polling place

Los Angeles County voters will cast ballots Tuesday in municipal and special elections. Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Below, you'll find election day resources, including links to county elections offices and helpful tools to find your polling place.

Register to Vote

The voter registration deadline in California is 15 days before Election Day, so registration for the June election has passed. You can still register for the next election or "conditionally" register at a county elections office or vote center. The ballots will be processed once the county elections office completes voter verification.

What If I Just Moved?

If you already updated your address with the Department of Motor Vehicles or US Postal Service, your registration will automatically update. If not, click here to register.

I'm Not Even Sure I'm Registered

It's ok, the California Secretary of State has you covered. Just click here to check on your voter status.

Find Your Polling Place

Click on the link to your county elections office below to find your polling place.

What If My Name Isn't on the Official Polling Place List?

Voters who believe they've registered, but arrive at a polling place only to find they're not on the official voter registration list can cast a provisional ballot. The same is true for vote-by-mail voters who did not receive a ballot or forgot to bring it to the polling place. Provisional ballots go into a special envelope, and they're counted after it's confirmed that you're registered to vote.

Find out how to check your provisional vote's status here.

What If I Changed My Name?

You'll need to re-register. Ideally, you'd first update your California driver's license or ID with the DMV.

What is LA County's June Election All About?

Two measures appear on the June 4 ballot -- A and EE, which is probably the one you've heard the most about. It has to do with a tax the LAUSD says it needs to pay for improvements. Watch the videos below to learn about Measure EE. Voters also will decide the Senate District 33 Special Election.

NC EXTRA: No on Measure EE, A Bad idea for LA

Tracy Hernandez is the Founding CEO of the Los Angeles County Business Federation. BizFed represents some 400-thousand employers in LA County. She tells NBC4’s Conan Nolan why Measure EE is a bad idea. She is critical the way Measure EE was rushed to the June ballot. Plus, she says the measure has no reforms, no guarantees any of the money will go to the classroom and no oversight. (Published Sunday, May 26, 2019)

NC EXTRA: Yes on Measure EE, More Money for Schools

Once on opposite sides, now together to fight for Measure EE. Austin Beutner is the Superintendent for LAUSD. Alex Caputo-Pearl is the President of United Teachers LA. Measure EE would bring half-a-billion dollars into the school coffers, but at what price? A tax hike of 16 cents per square foot on business and homeowners throughout LA. NBC4’s Conan Nolan talks to these education leaders as to why they put Measure EE on the June 4 ballot, a special election. (Published Monday, May 27, 2019)

Something Didn't Seem Right at the Polling Place

Do you know about California's Voter Bill of Rights? If you feel like your right to vote was violated or any of those conditions were not met, you can contact the Secretary of State.