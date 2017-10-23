The year was 1988. The Lakers were still in short-shorts and winning championships, a former California governor was in the White House, the Olympics were in Canada and South Korea, and "The Last Emperor" won an Academy Award for Best Picture. And, in October of that same year, the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series and "Red Red Wine" by UB40 was on top of the Billboard Hot 100.



Thirty year later, LA is headed back to the postseason, rekindling memories of Kirk Gibson's dramatic Game 1 homer -- "The impossible has happened!" -- and other great moments in one of the most memorable years in Dodgers history. The images below help illustrate just how long it's been since those days of Dodgers glory.



Scroll down for a look at some of the other significant events of 1988.