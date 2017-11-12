Los Angeles Faces Hit-and-Run 'Epidemic' - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

Los Angeles Faces Hit-and-Run 'Epidemic'

By Mekahlo Medina

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Los Angeles Faces Hit-and-Run 'Epidemic'
    LAPD

    The NBC4 I-Team has been following the epidemic of hit-and-runs in Los Angeles for more than two years.

    We've mapped out every hit-and-run in LA from 2015. Each of the yellow dots found on this map represents one hit-and-run.

    On average, there is a hit-and-run every 18 minutes in our city.

    It's such a problem here that the city of LA now automatically offers a reward -- up to $50,000 for any information on these hit-and-runs.

    Click here for more information on the LAPD's hit-and-run reward program.

    Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices