Los Angeles Faces Hit-and-Run 'Epidemic'

The NBC4 I-Team has been following the epidemic of hit-and-runs in Los Angeles for more than two years.

We've mapped out every hit-and-run in LA from 2015. Each of the yellow dots found on this map represents one hit-and-run.

On average, there is a hit-and-run every 18 minutes in our city.

It's such a problem here that the city of LA now automatically offers a reward -- up to $50,000 for any information on these hit-and-runs.

