Los Angeles Public Library Offers Free Admission to Museums

Angelinos can now obtain free or discounted entry to various museums and attractions in the city with the help of their Los Angeles Public Library card.

This program, named “Discover & Go”, will allow Los Angeles residents 18 years or older, to obtain their passes via the library’s website.

LA residents can visit the LAPL website and request a pass with their library account.

Once the pass is obtained, which will have the name and the date for which it is valid, the cardholder must print it and take it with him on the chosen day.

Reservations can not be canceled once the pass is printed or downloaded.

Some institutions only allow the reservation of one pass per year and only library cards that are up to date and within the postal codes 90000 - 93599 are eligible.

"Your Los Angeles Public Library card is already the best card in Los Angeles and now, with Explore L.A., it’s getting even better," city librarian John F. Szabo said in a statement.

"In the library, we believe in giving all our users the equal opportunity and access to knowledge. Explore L.A. is a natural extension of that and we're proud to partner with all these wonderful museums and cultural institutions to help make that goal a reality, " Szabo added.

With the LAPL card, users will have 18 local cultural institutions.

Each of them offers a specific number of passes per month through Explore LA and that number of tickets is replenished at the beginning of each month.

To reserve your passes for any of the participating sites, visit the LAPL website.

Here is the list of museums participating in the program: