Rams Announce Plan for Wild Card Playoff Tickets

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published at 10:11 AM PST on Dec 26, 2017 | Updated at 10:50 AM PST on Dec 26, 2017

    The Los Angeles Rams have announced plans for fans who want tickets to the team's home wild card playoff game.

    The game will be either Saturday Jan. 6 or Sunday Jan. 7 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The date will be decided during Week 17 of the NFL season.

    Starting Tuesday at 1 p.m.: Rams 2017 season ticket members can buy two additional seats beyond their regular season allotment.

    Starting Thursday at 10 a.m.: Rams 2018 season ticket deposit holders and 2017 Flex Plan holders can purchase four tickets per account. Fans must join the 2018 Season Ticket Deposit list by Tuesday at 5 p.m.

    Starting Thursday at 1 p.m.: Fans on the Rams Deposit List for the New LA Stadium can buy four tickets per account. 

    Starting Friday at 10 a.m.: The Rams will make a limited number of tickets available to the general public at therams.com/playoffs.

    The 11-4 Rams clinched their first division title since 2003 with a 27-23 win over Tennessee on Sunday. Los Angeles will be either the No. 3 or No. 4 seed in the NFC, depending on how things shake out in Week 17 when they host the San Francisco 49ers. 




