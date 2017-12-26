The Los Angeles Rams have announced plans for fans who want tickets to the team's home wild card playoff game.

The game will be either Saturday Jan. 6 or Sunday Jan. 7 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The date will be decided during Week 17 of the NFL season.

Starting Tuesday at 1 p.m.: Rams 2017 season ticket members can buy two additional seats beyond their regular season allotment.

Starting Thursday at 10 a.m.: Rams 2018 season ticket deposit holders and 2017 Flex Plan holders can purchase four tickets per account. Fans must join the 2018 Season Ticket Deposit list by Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Starting Thursday at 1 p.m.: Fans on the Rams Deposit List for the New LA Stadium can buy four tickets per account.

Starting Friday at 10 a.m.: The Rams will make a limited number of tickets available to the general public at therams.com/playoffs.

The 11-4 Rams clinched their first division title since 2003 with a 27-23 win over Tennessee on Sunday. Los Angeles will be either the No. 3 or No. 4 seed in the NFC, depending on how things shake out in Week 17 when they host the San Francisco 49ers.











