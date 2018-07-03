'Loving' Wife, Mom of Five Gunned Down at Family Baby Shower

The family of 38-year-old Beatrice Romo grieves after she was gunned down by her nephew while trying to stop a fight at a baby shower. Tony Shin reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

Mother of Five Murdered by Nephew at Baby Shower

A mother of five was gunned down at a baby shower Saturday by a member of her family, police said.

Family members call 38-year-old Beatrice Romo a hero because she tried to save lives by stopping the shooter.

"I thought I was going to grow old with my wife," said Ronnie Romo, Beatrice's husband. "That was my goal."

Ronnie said his wife was a loving mother of five children and is still in disbelief she is no longer with him.

"She was so loving and beautiful," Ronnie said. "I mean, she lit up the room, bro."

Beatrice was attending her niece's baby shower at the Elk's Lodge in Riverside on Saturday night. Ronnie, who is a rapper, had just left the baby shower to perform at another event when a fight broke out inside the lodge.

Family members said Beatrice tried to break up the fight. Then suddenly, they heard gunshots.

"After the gunshots, everyone was like, 'It's Bea! It's Bea! Bea got hurt!'" said Beatrice's daughter Daisy.

Joshua Romo, another of Beatrice's children, tried to drag her out of danger.

"I just heard a shot and see my mom fall to the floor," Joshua said. "I was just telling her I love her... she was getting so pale."

Joshua remembered the last thing his mother said to him.

"She just told me she was going to be OK on the gurney going into the ambulance," Joshua said.

Beatrice died at a nearby hospital. Another man was also wounded and survived. Police said they arrested the shooter a short time later after he got into a hit-and-run collision while trying to get away.

They identified him as 36-year-old Abraham Bonilla -- Beatrice's nephew.

Her family still doesn't understand why this "stupid, senseless act" happened.

"I'm never going to forgive him for taking my mom away," Daisy said.

Bonilla is a convicted felon who faces several charges including murder and attempted murder.

His bail has been set at $1 million.

If you would like to donate to a GoFundMe to help the victim's family, you may do so here. Note that GoFundMe deducts 7.9 percent of all funds raised in the form of platform and payment processing charges.

