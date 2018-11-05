Lowe's Closing Two Orange County Stores As Part of Restructure - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Lowe's Closing Two Orange County Stores As Part of Restructure

By Kimberly Solis

Published 32 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Lowe's Closing Two Orange County Stores As Part of Restructure
    Getty Images
    SAN BRUNO, CA - AUGUST 17: Customers enter a Lowes home improvement store on August 17, 2016 in San Bruno, California. Lowes second quarter profits fell short of expectations with earnings of $1.17 billion, or $1.31 per share compared to $1.13 billion, or $1.20 per share one year ago. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

    Lowe's is planning to close 20 U.S. stores this year and several more in 2019, including two in Orange County, as part of a wider restructuring, the company said Monday.

    The company is also planning to close 31 Canadian locations.

    The two Southern California stores slated to close are one located at 26501 Aliso Creek Road in Aliso Viejo and another at 13300 Jamboree Road in Irvine.

    The home improvement chain has been struggling in recent years. Earlier this year, it announced the closure of all of its subsidiary chain of Orchard Supply Hardware Stores and has reduced inventory at its Lowe's locations. 

    2018 Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 10/8] 2018 Top SoCal Photos in the News
    KNBC-TV

    It hired a new chief executive in May, tasking Marvin R. Eliison with turning the business around.

    According to company officials, the shutdowns are targeting underperforming stores, with a goal to refocus on the most profitable locations.

    "While decisions that impact our associates are never easy, the store closures are a necessary step in our strategic reassessment as we focus on building a stronger business," Ellison said in a written statement.

    He went on to say the company is trying to move employees impacted by the closures to other locations.

    For the complete list of closures, click here.

    City News Service contributed to this report.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices