SAN BRUNO, CA - AUGUST 17: Customers enter a Lowes home improvement store on August 17, 2016 in San Bruno, California. Lowes second quarter profits fell short of expectations with earnings of $1.17 billion, or $1.31 per share compared to $1.13 billion, or $1.20 per share one year ago. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Lowe's is planning to close 20 U.S. stores this year and several more in 2019, including two in Orange County, as part of a wider restructuring, the company said Monday.

The company is also planning to close 31 Canadian locations.

The two Southern California stores slated to close are one located at 26501 Aliso Creek Road in Aliso Viejo and another at 13300 Jamboree Road in Irvine.

The home improvement chain has been struggling in recent years. Earlier this year, it announced the closure of all of its subsidiary chain of Orchard Supply Hardware Stores and has reduced inventory at its Lowe's locations.

It hired a new chief executive in May, tasking Marvin R. Eliison with turning the business around.

According to company officials, the shutdowns are targeting underperforming stores, with a goal to refocus on the most profitable locations.

"While decisions that impact our associates are never easy, the store closures are a necessary step in our strategic reassessment as we focus on building a stronger business," Ellison said in a written statement.

He went on to say the company is trying to move employees impacted by the closures to other locations.

For the complete list of closures, click here.

City News Service contributed to this report.