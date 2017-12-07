A fire scorched about a half-acre of brush in Malibu Thursday, but no one was hurt.

The fire was reported at 8:05 a.m. in the 5300 block of Horizon Drive, according to the county fire department. Chopper footage appeared to show a palm tree on fire, but officials were taking no chances with red flag conditions in place.

About 200 firefighters were sent to the scene, along with a water-dropping aircraft.

The fire was contained in about an hour, and some firefighters remained on scene dousing hot spots.