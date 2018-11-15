Malibu and Topanga Residents Can Pick Up Mail After Evacuations

MALIBU, CA - NOVEMBER 09: Traffic jams the southbound lanes of Pacific Coast Highway as all of the city of Malibu is evacuated to flee advancing flames during the Woolsey Fire on November 9, 2018 in Malibu, California. About 75,000 homes have been evacuated in Los Angeles and Ventura counties due to two fires in the region. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

After the Woolsey Fire forced mandatory evacuations, the post office announced Thursday, a week after the fire began, that residents can pick up their mail at designated post offices.

Malibu and Topanga residents can retrieve mail, as long as they have a photo ID.

Malibu Postal customers can pick up their mail at:

Los Angeles Main Post Office, 7101 S. Central Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90001.

Monday through Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Topanga Postal customers can pick up their mail at:

Pacific Palisades Post Office, 15243 La Cruz Drive, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272.

Monday through Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Street delivery has continued in some areas. Certain locations will be skipped if roads are closed due to wildfires or if air quality worsens. To hear the latest information regarding where mail can be picked up or when mail delivery will resume, call (323) 586-1460.

Residents evacuated in other areas who do plan to move back into their homes within the next 30 days have the option of placing a hold mail request instead.