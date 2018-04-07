A mother bear known as "Dot" rummaged through a Monrovia yard with her two cubs. (Published 2 hours ago)

A trio of bears, known as "Mama and the Cubs" in one Monrovia neighborhood, were spotted roaming through the yard of resident Luz Down.

"The first night we moved in, we were greeted by one of the biggest bears I've ever seen," Down told NBC4.

The three bears rummaged through Down's yard in search for a feast. She said her home's former owner would feed the trio and referred to the mother bear as "Dot." There is even a photograph of the former house owner feeding Dot some toast.

"They seem like they're used to all the people around here and they kind of just look and make eye contact with you, which is crazy," Down said.

She was taking a nap on the couch when her band of protective Chihuahuas began to bark profusely. Upon her investigation, Down saw the bear trio and began to record.

"They don't seem aggressive at all," she said.

Despite the bears’ seemingly calm demeanor, Down understands the dangers of wildlife and keeps her dog indoors. Down also said she has the mindset that she and her neighbors are in wildlife territory, so she tries to stay out of the way.