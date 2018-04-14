Man Accused of Stealing $6K in High School Softball Gear - NBC Southern California
Man Accused of Stealing $6K in High School Softball Gear

Police were led to the suspect after getting a tip that the gear was being pawned at a Simi Valley business.

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published 2 hours ago

    Simi Valley Police Department
    David Youell was arrested on suspicion of stealing more than $6,000 worth of softball equipment from Foothill Technology High School's softball team.

    A man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing more than $6,000 worth of equipment from a high school softball team.

    David Youell, 38, was arrested Friday at his Ventura home on suspicion of possessing stolen property after detectives served a search warrant and found "several" items stolen from Foothill Technology High School's softball team, the Simi Valley Police Department said in a news release.

    The department says the gear was being stored at Ventura College, approximately half a mile away from the high school, and was taken after a burglary in March.

    On Friday, SVPD detectives received a tip that part of the stolen equipment was pawned at a Simi Valley business. That led detectives to serve the warrant, which led to the discovery of the equipment in Youell's home and car, the SVPD said.

    Youell was booked into the Ventura County Main Jail.

    "In the coming days, the Simi Valley Police Department will process the stolen softball equipment and quickly return it to the team, so the girls can get back to playing ball," the department said.

