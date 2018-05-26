Man Ejected From Speeding Car in Fatal Northridge Crash

The driver of a speeding car was ejected and died after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed in Northridge.

The driver, a man between 22 and 24 years old, was speeding southbound down Darvey Avenue late Friday night when he tried to turn at Parthenia Place and lost control of his Honda Civic, said Los Angeles Police Department Valley Traffic Officer Brian McLarity.

The car subsequently overturned and the driver was ejected, McLarity said. He was declared dead at the scene.

Two passengers, who were both wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, were checked out at the scene and released, McLarity said.