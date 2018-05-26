Man Ejected From Speeding Car in Fatal Northridge Crash - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Man Ejected From Speeding Car in Fatal Northridge Crash

Police say his car flipped when he tried to make a high-speed turn.

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published 16 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Ejected From Speeding Car in Fatal Northridge Crash
    Loudlabs News

    The driver of a speeding car was ejected and died after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed in Northridge.

    The driver, a man between 22 and 24 years old, was speeding southbound down Darvey Avenue late Friday night when he tried to turn at Parthenia Place and lost control of his Honda Civic, said Los Angeles Police Department Valley Traffic Officer Brian McLarity.

    The car subsequently overturned and the driver was ejected, McLarity said. He was declared dead at the scene.

    Two passengers, who were both wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, were checked out at the scene and released, McLarity said.

    Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 5/17] Top SoCal Photos in the News
    KNBC-TV

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices