SNL's Leslie Jones once said the same Ritz Carlton discriminated against black people. Ted Chen reports for the NBC4 News at 5 Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018.

What to Know Angel De Los Santos claim he and his friend were discriminated against by an employee at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

The incident occured in July, 2017.

Leslie Jones of SNL accused the hotel of racism around the same time.

A man is suing the Ritz-Carlton in downtown Los Angeles, alleging he and his friend were discriminated against for being gay in July of 2017.

Angel De Los Santos claims he and his male friend were attempting to enjoy their time at the hotel pool when a female staff member working at the pool approached the two men and criticized them for their sexual lifestyle, their clothing and made comments such as, "you don't belong here," and "you couldn't afford a room at [the] Ritz-Carlton."

De Los Santos claims the employee accused the men of entering the hotel illegally and when the two men spoke with a manager of the hotel, they claim the manager turned a blind eye to the mistreatment.

The hotel confirmed that he was indeed a guest, but De Los Santos says the damage was done. De Los Santos said he is suing the Ritz-Carlton for discrimination, claiming the employees comments left him humiliated.

The civil suit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court alleges discriminatory violations by the Ritz-Carlton of the Unruh Civil Rights Act, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence in the hiring and supervision of its staff members. The lawsuit claims the humiliating experience exacerbated the pre-existing medical conditions of Angel De Los Santos, which includes the need for weekly dialysis for kidney failure, and high blood pressure.

It’s not the first time the Ritz Carlton has been accused of discrimination. Last year, Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones accused the hotel of discrimination against African Americans.

De Los Santos’ lawyer says what happened is what the Me Too movement is fighting to change: any place where harassment is tolerated.