Man Who Slammed SUV Into Hancock Park Restaurant Sought

The search continues Sunday for a man who slammed his SUV into a popular restaurant on Melrose Avenue, injuring a diner before taking off.

The crash occurred at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Tere's Mexican Grill, 5870 Melrose Ave., when the SUV driver lost control, slammed into the front of the restaurant, then drove off, witnesses said.

"All of a sudden I just saw a car literally drift, crazy," said Roberto Melgar, whose family owns the restaurant and who was working behind the register at the time of the crash. "It looked like 'Fast and Furious' drift."

A 26-year-old man who was dining outside with a friend was struck and pushed into the building before the driver took off. "It literally hit him, reversed backward and then took off," said Shakora Sykes, who also witnessed the crash and, along with other witnesses, came to the aid of the victim.

Witnesses said the victim had blood on his forehead and ankle and was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Police later found the SUV abandoned nearby, but there was no sign of the driver.