Man With Gunshot Wounds Crashes Truck Into Electrical Pole, Causes Power Outage in Santa Ana - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

By Karla Rendon

    OC Hawk

    A man with gunshot wounds crashed his truck into power pole Thursday in Santa Ana, causing a power outage.

    The crash was reported at approximately 12:45 a.m. behind an alley on the 800 block of South Townsend Street, the Santa Ana Police Department said.

    Officials transported the driver to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition. 

    Police are investigating what led up to the shooting and are considering it as possibly being gang-related.

    Authorities estimated that power will be restored by 5:30 a.m.

    Published 2 hours ago

