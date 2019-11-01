A brush fire burned for a second night in the Ventura County hills during a week that saw several destructive fires in the region.

More than 1,300 firefighters were battling flames from the Maria Fire that started about 6:15 p.m. Thursday on South Mountain. It grew to 8,730 acres on Friday and was 0% contained. The winds pushed the fire toward the west as firefighters battled to keep flames away from orchards and farms.

Some 1,800 structures were threatened and three structures were destroyed. Nearly 11,000 residents were under mandatory evacuation orders. Several roads were closed. A red flag warning, indicating high fire danger, was extended to Saturday.

Heavy flames were reported Friday afternoon near a crop field along Peck Road, where at least one structure was on fire.

Firefighters have been deployed around Southern California all week, responding to fires in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside County and Simi Valley, where the Easy Fire burned homes and scorched exterior walls at the Reagan Library.

Evacuations in the Maria Fire were ordered for an area bounded by:

North Boundary: South Mountain Road

West Boundary: West Los Angeles Avenue

East Boundary: Balcom County Road

South: Highway 118

A shelter was opened at the Camarillo Community Center located at 1605 Burnley St. Camarillo, CA 93010.

Road Closures:

South Mountain Road between 12th Street and Balcom Canyon

Berylwood Rd. at Aggen Rd.

West La Loma Rd. between Center Rd and Walnut Ave.

Price Rd. at E. Los Angeles Ave (Hwy 118)

Clubhouse Drive at E. Los Angeles Ave. (Hwy 118)

Maria Fire Ravages Ventura County

Animal Evacuations

Small animals can be accepted for shelter at the Ventura County Animal Service's Camarillo shelter.

Large animals can be taken to the Ventura County Fairgrounds, located at 10 W. Harbor Blvd. Ventura, CA 93001, or the Earl Warren Showgrounds at 3400 Calle Real Santa Barbara, CA 93105.

Access to the hilltop was difficult on foot or by vehicle, so air support is crucial to the firefight. They are working to keep the blaze within a perimeter defined by the 126 Freeway, Los Angeles Avenue, Vineyard and Balcom Canyon Road.