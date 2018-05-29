List: Crackdown on Unlicensed Recreational Pot Shops

BERLIN, GERMANY - AUGUST 13: An activists smokes a marijuana joint prior to marching in the annual Hemp Parade (Hanfparade) on August 13, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. German proponents of cannabis legalization are hoping that the legalization in several states in the USA in recent years will increase the likelihood of legalization in Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

After laws legalizing recreation marijuana in California have gone into effect, the city attorney is cracking down on unlicensed pot shops Tuesday.

"I urge all property owners and marijuana businesses to follow the law and work with my office and the City’s Department of Cannabis Regulation to avoid facing serious criminal consequences," City Attorney Mike Feuer said.

Business who take part in the recreational weed market now must be licensed by both the state and city of LA, and must follow guidelines. A couple of those rules include: the business must be in a specific zone, the products must not be visible from the outside of the building, and more.

A list of the locations associated with the misdemeanor charges are:

4874 S. Huntington Drive in El Sereno

12777 San Fernando Road in Sylmar

945 W. Pacific Coast Highway in Wilmington

841 Gardena Blvd in Gardena

12737 Glen Oaks Drive in Sylmar

16400 S. Vermont Avenue in Harbor Gateway

10530 S. Broadway in South Los Angeles

1151 Pacific Coast Highway in Harbor City

2601 S. Normandie in Koreatown

21044 Sherman Way #219 in Canoga Park

15238 Saticoy in Van Nuys

11422 S. Broadway in Downtown Los Angeles

8717 Woodman Avenue in Panorama City

14626 Victory Boulevard in Van Nuys

521 S. Alvarado Street near MacArthur Park

930 S. Robertson in Pico-Robertson

10924 S. Main Street in South Los Angeles

10352 Laurel Canyon Blvd in Pacoima

9362 San Fernando Road in Foothill

5611 Hollywood Blvd in Hollywood

5943 York Blvd in Northeast

Dank of Cali, Inc. a Marijuana Delivery Service

15201 Oxnard Street in Van Nuys

1815 W. Jefferson in Jefferson Park

4271 Crenshaw Blvd in Leimert Park

3014 W. Slauson Avenue in South Los Angeles

10958 S. Main Street in South Los Angeles

6515 S. Vermont Avenue in South Los Angeles

9820 San Fernando Road in Pacoima

11880 S. Main Street in South Los Angeles

2214 S. Vermont Avenue in West Adams

2315 S. Vermont Avenue in West Adams

3206 W. Vernon in Southwest

To find legal recreational marijuana businesses in the city of Los Angeles, see the interactive map here.