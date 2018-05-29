List: Crackdown on Unlicensed Recreational Pot Shops

After laws legalizing recreation marijuana in California have gone into effect, the city attorney is cracking down on unlicensed pot shops Tuesday.
"I urge all property owners and marijuana businesses to follow the law and work with my office and the City’s Department of Cannabis Regulation to avoid facing serious criminal consequences," City Attorney Mike Feuer said.
Business who take part in the recreational weed market now must be licensed by both the state and city of LA, and must follow guidelines. A couple of those rules include: the business must be in a specific zone, the products must not be visible from the outside of the building, and more.
A list of the locations associated with the misdemeanor charges are:
- 4874 S. Huntington Drive in El Sereno
- 12777 San Fernando Road in Sylmar
- 945 W. Pacific Coast Highway in Wilmington
- 841 Gardena Blvd in Gardena
- 12737 Glen Oaks Drive in Sylmar
- 16400 S. Vermont Avenue in Harbor Gateway
- 10530 S. Broadway in South Los Angeles
- 1151 Pacific Coast Highway in Harbor City
- 2601 S. Normandie in Koreatown
- 21044 Sherman Way #219 in Canoga Park
- 15238 Saticoy in Van Nuys
- 11422 S. Broadway in Downtown Los Angeles
- 8717 Woodman Avenue in Panorama City
- 14626 Victory Boulevard in Van Nuys
- 521 S. Alvarado Street near MacArthur Park
- 930 S. Robertson in Pico-Robertson
- 10924 S. Main Street in South Los Angeles
- 10352 Laurel Canyon Blvd in Pacoima
- 9362 San Fernando Road in Foothill
- 5611 Hollywood Blvd in Hollywood
- 5943 York Blvd in Northeast
- Dank of Cali, Inc. a Marijuana Delivery Service
- 15201 Oxnard Street in Van Nuys
- 1815 W. Jefferson in Jefferson Park
- 4271 Crenshaw Blvd in Leimert Park
- 3014 W. Slauson Avenue in South Los Angeles
- 10958 S. Main Street in South Los Angeles
- 6515 S. Vermont Avenue in South Los Angeles
- 9820 San Fernando Road in Pacoima
- 11880 S. Main Street in South Los Angeles
- 2214 S. Vermont Avenue in West Adams
- 2315 S. Vermont Avenue in West Adams
- 3206 W. Vernon in Southwest
To find legal recreational marijuana businesses in the city of Los Angeles, see the interactive map here.