By Kevin LaBeach

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    OnScene.TV
    A semi-truck overturned Thursday, April 26, 2018 on the 210 Freeway in Pasadena.

    Metro riders who take the Gold Line can expect delays after a semi-truck struck another vehicle and overturned early Thursday on the 210 Freeway.

    The incident was reported at 1:21 a.m. on the westbound 210 Freeway near Lake Avenue in Pasadena. Contents spilled out of the big rig and onto the Metro’s tracks.

    The driver of the truck was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

    Metro announced that it will have extra buses to replace the trains in an effort to remedy the unexpected crash.

    The crash is under investigation.

