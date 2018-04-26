Metro riders who take the Gold Line can expect delays after a semi-truck struck another vehicle and overturned early Thursday on the 210 Freeway.
The incident was reported at 1:21 a.m. on the westbound 210 Freeway near Lake Avenue in Pasadena. Contents spilled out of the big rig and onto the Metro’s tracks.
The driver of the truck was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.
Metro announced that it will have extra buses to replace the trains in an effort to remedy the unexpected crash.
The crash is under investigation.