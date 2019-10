LAPD Nathan Clark disappeared after leaving his family's home Tuesday Oct. 23, 2019.

The family of a missing 8-year-old South Los Angeles boy and police are asking for the public's help in finding him.

Nathan Clark disappeared after leaving his family's home Tuesday night. he left the home in the 1200 block of East 43rd Street around 9:15 p.m., according to police.

He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, tan pants and no shoes.

Anyone with information about Nathan's disappearance can contact police at 323-846-6562 or 323-846-6547.