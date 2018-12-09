Missing Idyllwild Man Found Dead

An 80-year-old man with Alzheimer’s who had been missing since Nov. 26 was found dead, according to the Riverside County Coroner’s Office.

David Bradish was last seen in the 5400 block of North Circle Drive in Idyllwild. His family and members of the community conducted searches and carried out an outreach campaign to spread awareness of his disappearance.

The coroner’s office shared few details about the discovery of Bradish’s body. Information on the cause and date of his death are not available at this time.